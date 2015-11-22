Sales

3 Steps to Realistic Sales Goals

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
3 Steps to Realistic Sales Goals
Image credit: Lukasz Oslizlo | StockSnap.io
Magazine Contributor
Entrepreneur Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the December 2015 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Q: How do I set realistic sales goals for my employees? 

A: John Doerr, co-president of Rain Group, a sales training and consulting firm in Framingham, Mass., offers this approach.

  1. Determine your company’s goals. “The toughest thing for entrepreneurs to ask is, ‘All right, if I get to this level, will I be happy?’ The first step is to figure out where you are and what you want.”
  2. Assess market potential. “That’s going to influence how big the quota should be. If [you’re] in a brand-new space, the quota could be really high. You have to adjust your goals to the overall market potential.”
  3. Evaluate your salespeople. “You want your goals to be an incentive that people can reach. You don’t want people to be discouraged. What’s possible for them based on their previous sales level and their skills set?” 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Sales

10 Reliable Tips to Help You Increase Your Profits

Sales

The Exact Videos You Should Use in Each Stage of the Buyer Funnel

Sales

How to Increase Your Sales With Original Video Content