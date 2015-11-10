Creativity

Crayola Launches a Line of Coloring Books for Adults

Image credit: Crayola
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Why do our coloring-book days end with our childhoods? 

Recently, they haven’t. You may have seen the think pieces -- adults en masse are redefining coloring from a kiddy activity to one that can be enjoyed by sophisticated grown-ups.

The trend likely originated with the release of a whimsical, garden-themed adult coloring book by the Scottish artist Johanna Basford in 2013 and since then, the industry category has exploded in size and vibrancy.

So it’s no surprise that Crayola wants a piece of the action. The company, synonymous with elementary school coloring everywhere, just launched Crayola Color Escapes, its “premium coloring pages specially designed for adults.”

“Whether it’s about reliving your childhood or tapping into your peaceful place, Color Escapes offer a soothing, creative experience that’s easy to do and easy on your mind,” Crayola’s website reads.

The line includes four sets of themed coloring books – Garden, Nature, Geometric and Kaleidoscope – that come with color pencils and either fine line makers or watercolor pencils. Each set retails for $24.99.

So – why the craziness for coloring? Many adults report finding the activity therapeutic, relaxing and, yes, an "escape" from daily life and adult responsibilities.

It’s certainly cheaper than a vacation.

