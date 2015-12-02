Use a Password Manager to Make Your Accounts Are Secure

December 2, 2015 5 min read

Many people make mistakes when choosing passwords, and they will use the same password from site to site. To make everything safe, it is important to use a strong, unique password on each site you use. How do you make this easy? Use a password manager.

According to a recent survey from uSamp, which was sponsored by the creators of RoboForm Password Manager, Siber Systems, the results show that people are aware of the scale of the issue of choosing a password. But more than half of those surveyed said they felt stress when it comes to passwords, and about 63 percent of people surveyed said they had either forgotten passwords or had a password compromised during their career.

A password manager can solve this problem, however. This is a type of software that stores your login information for all of the websites you use, and then the program helps you to automatically log in every time you browse a particular website.

This info is stored on a database, it is controlled with a master password, and it can be used at any time.

You need to use a password manager.

Most people have a number of online accounts, and each of them should have different passwords. However, trying to remember these passwords is hard, so it's no wonder that most people use one password for all of their accounts. Fortunately, you can use a password manager and avoid all of this.

A password manager will help a person create a password that is secure and safe and all of the passwords you choose for other sites are managed by a master password.

This master password will allow you to gain access to all other sites by only using one password.

When using a password manager, you will not have to reset any of your other passwords, and your online accounts will be more secure than they have ever been.

What is using a password manager like?

When first using a password manager, you will immediately notice that it will push a lot of your worries aside. There are a number of other things you will notice as well.

The first time you visit a website, instead of putting your password in, you will open the password manager, and then enter the master password.

The password manager will fill in the user name and log in information, which allows you to log into the website.

Considerations before using a password manager on the web

In addition to the software that you can buy, there are also web-based password managers available, but before paying for one of them, you should be aware of the issues associated with them.

All major web browsers have a password manager, but they cannot compete with retail password manager software. For example, they store the info on your personal computer, and it may not be encrypted, which means scammers can easily find it.

The web-based managers cannot generate a password randomly, and you may not be able to sync from one platform to another.

Password managers are easy to get started.

If you are ready to begin with a password manager, the first thing you must do is set a master password.

This password must be as strong as possible, as it will help you access everything else.

You should change your password on every other site, ensuring they are strong, too.

The best passwords have lowercase, capital letters and numbers.

Don't get lazy with passwords.

Managing your online life is very important, especially when it comes to your online passwords. It is simple to use the same password for all of your accounts, but this practice also helps hackers to easily access these passwords.

Heed this warning: Don't reuse passwords!

So what's the big deal about reusing passwords? It could be quite damaging.

If the password is leaked, a scammer will have access to all of your private information including name, password and email address, which means they can gain access to other websites.

When one website is hacked and all the usernames and passwords are compromised, the hacker then plugs that same username and password into hundreds of critical accounts.

A password that is leaked could also give a scammer access to accounts such as PayPal or online banks.

Making your passwords secure and strong

There are many ways to make passwords strong and secure, but don't take my word on it. Bill Carey, who is the vice president of marketing for RoboForm Password Manager, agrees with me. Use these tips for the best passwords.

A password should have a minimum of eight characters in length.

Have a mixture of numbers and letters that should not spell any other word.

Make sure to set a different password for every account. This is especially important for an account that contains sensitive information, such as banking sites.

Consider changing the password frequently to ensure security and safety.

If you have weak passwords, you are going to be more susceptible to scams and hacking. Make sure to take the tips above to heart, and protect your online life.

