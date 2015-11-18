Record-Breaking Ecommerce Sales and an 11-Year-Old's Hot Startup

November 18, 2015 2 min read

Looking for inspiration? Here's look back at some of last week’s most impressive achievements from a slate of game-changing entrepreneurs.

Billions: The ultimate milestone

Popular content sharing platform Snapchat, known for its quickly disappearing images and videos, announced last week that the company gets 6 billion daily video views, up from 4 billion views in September. The company is reportedly on track to bring in $7.4 billion in revenue in 2015.

An innovative young entrepreneur

Mira Modi is an 11-year-old New Yorker who launched a business selling a valuable that we often take for granted: passwords. The sixth grader's company is called Dicewarepasswords.com, and with a few rolls of a dice, and was inspired by a strategy for password strength invented by Arnold Reinhold. Modi creates memorable, unique and secure passwords to help her customers keep hackers at arm's length. The passwords contain six words each and cost $3 dollars a pop.

A record breaking sale

While U.S. businesses await major shopping days Black Friday and Cyber Monday, China celebrated its sales juggernaut on Nov. 11. Called Single's Day, the holiday functions as an anti-Valentine's Day or a way for those not in relationships to pamper themselves. This year, Alibaba saw its biggest returns yet bringing in more than $14.32 billion in sales for a 24-hour period, breaking its $9 billion record from 2014, a 60 percent leap in one calendar year.

