Great Achievements

Record-Breaking Ecommerce Sales and an 11-Year-Old's Hot Startup

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Record-Breaking Ecommerce Sales and an 11-Year-Old's Hot Startup
Image credit: Diceware Passwords
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Looking for inspiration? Here's look back at some of last week’s most impressive achievements from a slate of game-changing entrepreneurs.

Billions: The ultimate milestone
Popular content sharing platform Snapchat, known for its quickly disappearing images and videos, announced last week that the company gets 6 billion daily video views, up from 4 billion views in September. The company is reportedly on track to bring in $7.4 billion in revenue in 2015.
Read more: Snapchat Sees 6 Billion Video Views Every Day. But What Does This Figure Actually Mean?

An innovative young entrepreneur
Mira Modi is an 11-year-old New Yorker who launched a business selling a valuable that we often take for granted: passwords. The sixth grader's company is called Dicewarepasswords.com, and with a few rolls of a dice, and was inspired by a strategy for password strength invented by Arnold Reinhold.  Modi creates memorable, unique and secure passwords to help her customers keep hackers at arm's length. The passwords contain six words each and cost $3 dollars a pop.
Read more: How an 11-Year-Old Entrepreneur Is Helping People Create Safer Passwords

A record breaking sale
While U.S. businesses await major shopping days Black Friday and Cyber Monday, China celebrated its sales juggernaut on Nov. 11. Called Single's Day, the holiday functions as an anti-Valentine's Day or a way for those not in relationships to pamper themselves. This year, Alibaba saw its biggest returns yet bringing in more than $14.32 billion in sales for a 24-hour period, breaking its $9 billion record from 2014, a 60 percent leap in one calendar year.
Read more: Alibaba's Singles' Day Sales Surge Past $14 Billion

Related: How This Entrepreneur Went From Trailer Park to Partners With Facebook in a Year

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Great Achievements

Success Feels Magical But How Entrepreneurs Achieve Their Dreams Is All Common Sense

Great Achievements

Muhammad Ali and What It Takes to Achieve Greatness

Great Achievements

Great Achievements: Funding Win for Cult TV Fans