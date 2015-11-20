Freelancers

How to Screen Freelance Writers

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
How to Screen Freelance Writers
Image credit: Picjumbo
Guest Writer
Social Media Consultant and Copywriter
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Hiring a freelance writer to help you create blog content, an eBook, or your website copy sounds pretty simple, but, when you get down to it, there’s definitely a wrong and a right way to go about things.

The last thing you want is to wind up paying a writer who delivers a half-baked, unusable piece of garbage, right? You want to work with someone who really knows the material, has solid work ethic, and can be counted on to deliver a high-quality finished product (on time).

That’s why you need to screen your freelance writers. Being on the freelancer end of the equation, I’ve heard my fair share of horror stories from clients who’ve been burned—but that’s why I think we need to discuss an effective screening process.

Here’s what you need to do before you sign a contract.

Ask for Referrals

One of the easiest ways to filter out only the best freelance writers is to ask your friends and colleagues for their recommendations. Your network may have connections to writers they know and respect. That’s a screening process in itself. You’re not going to get a recommendation to work with someone who is flaky and does terrible work.

Send out an email and/or turn to social media and pose the question, “Does anyone know a great freelance writer they’d recommend?” You can often get a few solid leads to follow up on from this simple inquiry.

Related: The Secret to the Perfect Holiday Email Campaign

Review Their Portfolios

If you’re looking for an experienced writer who’s written for a specific industry or demographic, be sure you can see examples of that type of work within the writer’s portfolio. There should be multiple examples from past projects that help you get a feel for the writer’s voice and expertise.

Note: Sometimes freelance writers are asked to ghostwrite, so in instances where you want to verify a relationship with an organization, just ask for a contact you can reach out to as a reference.

Look for Testimonials

Freelance writers who do their jobs well can easily rack up impressive testimonials from happy customers. Be sure to look at a writer’s LinkedIn profile and personal website to see what others are saying about their work, and see if you recognize any familiar names or faces in the people that the writer has worked with previously.

A smart freelance copywriter knows how to collect impressive testimonials from clients, so look for praise that’s highly specific and rooted in solid deliverables. If the recommendations are bland and generalized, you may want to look elsewhere.

Related: How to Create an Editorial Calendar for Your Blog

Talk to Past Clients

A clever writer can do some wordsmithing to make a bad working relationship appear like a great one. Reaching out to a few of the writer’s past clients with a quick, “Hey, could you tell me a bit about working with __________?” can help you get a more realistic picture of what it’s like to work with a freelance writer on the client end of things.

Typically, a quick Google search will help you find the right person to speak to via email, or, you can find a company phone number that gets you to the right place.

Take Things Slow

Once you find the perfect freelance writer for your project, don’t feel pressured to dive into a large project. Start with a small writing assignment so you can study the writer’s process and interactions with you. If you discover it’s not a good fit, you may need to look elsewhere before starting a large writing project.

Just remember: There are many fantastic freelance writers out there. Don’t let a single poor experience ruin your perspective.

Related: 4 Apps That Can Make You a Better Writer

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

How This Entrepreneur Turned Her Freelancing Career Into Something More

Freelancers

10 Courses That Can Set You up for a Thriving Freelance Career, Now under $40

Freelancers

Why Companies Should Make Freelancers Their No. 1 Priority