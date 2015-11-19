Yahoo!

Investors Urge Yahoo to Sell Core Search Business Instead of Alibaba Stake

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Investors Urge Yahoo to Sell Core Search Business Instead of Alibaba Stake
Image credit: Katherine Welles / Shutterstock
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Activist investor Starboard Value LP asked Yahoo Inc to drop plans to sell its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd due to tax concerns, and instead urged the company to sell its core search and display advertising businesses.

Yahoo's current net cash holding and the funds raised from a sale of the business could be returned to shareholders through buybacks and dividends, Jeff Smith, Starboard's head, said in a letter to Yahoo on Thursday.

Starboard, calling itself a "significant shareholder" in Yahoo, said it made the letter public as efforts to talk with the company privately over the past year had not yielded positive results.

The hedge fund had supported the sale of Yahoo's stake in Alibaba, worth more than $20 billion, before the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in September denied a request for a private letter ruling on whether the spinoff would be tax free.

Yahoo's shareholders may have to pay about $9 billion in taxes if the IRS denies the tax-free status after the sale, which is expected to close in the current quarter.

"If you stay on the current path, we believe the potential penalty for being wrong is just too great, and the potential reward for being right is not materially better than the other alternative," Smith said.

Yahoo, whose shares were up flat premarket on Thursday, was not immediately available for comment. Alibaba was also flat.

Starboard, which has recently agitated for change at Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP.N) and Brink's Co (BCO.N), said Yahoo had snubbed its requests to appoint Smith as a board member at least four times in the last four months.

"I think the investors are not particularly likely to give a lot of credit to the board of Yahoo, as it stands now," Pivotal Research Group analyst Brian Wieser said.

"It wouldn't be a very hard proxy fight for Starboard if they go down that path."

Yahoo's search and display ad businesses, which account for a lions shares of total revenue, has been struggling and Chief Executive Marissa Mayer's efforts to revive the business has made little progress.

Many analysts attribute little or no value to the business and say Yahoo's worth – about $31 billion as of Wednesday's close – lies in its Asian assets: the Alibaba stake and a 35 percent stake in Yahoo Japan Corp.

The Wall Street Journal had reported Starboard's plans earlier on Thursday.

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Yahoo!

No Bonus for Marissa Mayer After Another 32 Million Yahoo Accounts Breached

Yahoo!

Yahoo to Change Name, Lose Marissa Mayer as Board Member

Yahoo!

Verizon Wants a Better Deal for Yahoo After Latest Hack Revealed