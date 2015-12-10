The Gift of Obsession

December 10, 2015 6 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I have talked about obsession many times and it is something that has pushed me. I have been called so many negative things -- I’m sure you have, too. So I looked up obsessed and it says, “the domination of one’s thoughts or feelings by a persistent idea, image, or desire.” The rest of the world treats this mindset like a disease, but I think it describes the perfect approach to success -- you must be obsessed with success. To dominate your space, your goals, your dreams and ambitions you must first dominate your every minute of every day, every interest and thought. Obsession is not a bad thing here it is a requirement to get where you want to go.

You must be fanatical about success so the world knows you will not compromise or stop. Until you become obsessed with your mission no one will take you seriously. Until the planet understands you will not give up or go away, that you are 100 percent committed and have complete and utter conviction, you will not get the attention you need and the support you want.

Think of obsession like a fire. You want to build it so big that people feel compelled to sit around it in admiration. With a fire you have to keep adding wood to sustain the intensity and the glow -- you must obsess over keeping the fire going or it will burn out and turn to ashes. Your dreams are that fire. Keep them burning bright or they will become ashes.

Related: A True Goal Needs to Become an Obsession

To create a massive reality -- a 10X reality -- you have to follow up every action with obsession to see it through to completion; otherwise it is not a success. You need to show up every day and take massive action and follow it up with more action. You cannot take breaks or sit on your laurels. You need to stay seriously motivated to take 10X actions every day no matter what -- sick, healthy, happy, sad.

Although most people already take action constantly, everyone knows deep down that it isn’t the kind of action that’s going to get them anywhere in life. Most are doing nothing or have always given up before they see something through to success. You must keep taking action and showing up and then show up more. Others retreat in an attempt to avoid failure and negative experiences. Huge sections of the population are merely operating at normal levels to get by and fit in -- we are taught not to stick out and get attention.

“Don’t talk to strangers,” is the worst thing to teach someone but who didn’t hear it from their parents? Where else are you going to get your customers from if you are scared to talk to people? Getting by and fitting in is not obsession and will not get actions through to success.

Most people make only enough effort for it to feel like work, whereas the most successful follow up every action with an obsession to see it through to reward.

Related: Billionaire Investor Says Follow Your Obsession, Not Your Passion

When you become obsessed with your idea, product, purpose or goal you will become equally obsessed with making it work and seeing it succeed. Anyone who makes it his or her mission to create long-term, positive, 10X survival will have to approach each moment, decision, action and day with this level of fixation. After all, if your ideas do not preoccupy your every thought and dominate your desires how can you expect them to ever occupy the thoughts of others? Something has to absorb your thoughts every second of every day, so what should it be? Be obsessed with something. Make your dreams, goals, ideas and your mission the dominant concern of your mind and your actions!

What good thing in your life do you need to get obsessed about? What goal or dream have people told you is impossible, unrealistic, that no one would want or need, or is “too big” to go after?

It is unfortunate that people with a voracious level of action and a fierce drive are categorized as off-balance, work-addicted, obsessed and many more inaccurate and negative labels. What if the world saw a person’s unwavering passion, undying obsession and a bonfire-like desire to see his or her goals through to completion and success as a gift rather than a defect or disease? Wouldn’t we all be pushed to accomplish more instead of less? Why do people have to turn a passion for excellence and an obsession to succeed into something negative?

Would we have made it into space if a team of people hadn’t been obsessed with the dream of making it happen? Imagine how many haters they had not even looking at the media who loves to spread lies and negativity -- family, friends, and everyone around them who wasn’t obsessed with something in their life told them to abandon their dreams. It had never been done before so why would they succeed? What if the remarkable leaders throughout history watered down their dreams and changed to a “take it or leave it” attitude instead of a “whatever it takes” attitude? You, your team, your goals, and anyone else supporting your idea must be obsessed with a positive outcome and victory. If they are lethargic and robotic you must remove them from your life. Sounds harsh -- but when you become successful they will say, “I always knew you would succeed.”

Get obsessed with something good in your life.

See you in the success circle.

Be great.

Related: Peter Thiel's Newest Obsession: Nanotechnology.