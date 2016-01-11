How to Get 1,000 Visitors to Your Next Blog Post Using an Influencer Group Post

January 11, 2016 3 min read

Creating valuable content on your website through a blog post that demonstrates your expertise will help you to build your brand, drive traffic and create leads. But entrepreneurs often struggle to get enough visitors to validate the time they spend creating and promoting their content. However, if you write the right type of content and promote it the right way, you are guaranteed to get a lot more traffic.

In this article, we outline what you need to do to create your Influencer Group post. Follow the steps below to get the traffic.

1. Find a list of influencers in your industry.

You want to identify the people in your industry who have access to the audience you want to get access to. They should be influential online, have a large following, a high-authority website and a highly engaged community.

Create a list of these people and capture their email addresses, if possible.

2. Get started on content.

Think of something your current and potential audience would love to know the answer to. Reach out to ask the influencers to answer that question for your blog post. The best form of outreach is email.

However, you need to be very conscious that influential people get a lot of emails. You need to send a personalized and thoughtful email asking the influencer to provide you with an answer to the question for your post. Make sure you mention that you recognize them as a key influencer, you appreciate that they don’t have much time and point out the added value by having them in the post.

Your aim is to get at least 30 key influencers in your post.

3. Create the content.

Create the post, and include each of the tips from the influencers in your post. Make sure to profile them with a nice picture and a link back to their website. Create a picture that includes all the influencers in one image, similar to the following. You’ll see why in a minute!

4. Reach out to the influencers.

Send an email to the influencers telling them about the post. Don’t ask them to share it, because they know you want them to do this. Thank them for their contribution and, if the post is already proving to be popular with your audience, make sure you mention this.

5. Start your social-media promotion.

Create tweets spread out over a month, with a tweet a day that highlights one tip from one influencer. Create a Facebook and Google+ post and include the group image in the post. People will start tagging people they know in the post. Share across other channels. Boost the post with some paid promotion.

You have created a great piece of content, so it’s time for aggressive promotion.

Blogging is very tactical. You create content for a specific reason, in a specific format and promote it in a specific way. Once you understand the formula for blogging success, it’s just a matter of putting in the work. The tactic above typically produces excellent results.

Try it, and let us know the results you get.

