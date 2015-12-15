Sleep

Can't Sleep? A Glass of 'Night Milk' Might Help.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Can't Sleep? A Glass of 'Night Milk' Might Help.
Image credit: Pixabay
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For many of us, sleep is tricky and so we rely on unreliable aids – tea, bedtime routines, white noise – to help us doze off.

According to a recent study in the Journal of Medicinal Food, it may be time to add “night milk” to the above list.

Night milk is exactly what it sounds like: milk taken from cows during the evening. While the premise that night milk may encourage sleep in ways "day milk" doesn't sounds suspiciously like an Onion article, that's exactly what the researchers are suggesting. Night milk, they found, contains elevated levels of tryptophan, a compound that induces sleep, and nearly 10 times as much melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate the circadian rhythm.

Related: This New Study Questions What We Thought We Knew About Sleep

When the researchers fed powdered night milk to mice, they were less active and displayed fewer signs of anxiety than mice who received day milk or a placebo.

To be clear, the effects of night milk haven't been tested on humans. But as Carl Bazil, director of the epilepsy and sleep division in Columbia University’s neurology department, told the Guardian, it poses no health risks and is far safer than developing an Ambien habit.

The only potential causality? If night milk catches on, cows across the country can kiss a good night's sleep goodbye. As a Germany company that patented "nocturnal milk" years ago told the Guardian, night milk should be collected between the hours of 2 and 4 a.m.

Related: Sleep Helps Your Brain Remember. Can It Help Your Immune System Remember, Too?

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Sleep

How to Maximize Your Productivity By Focusing on Daily Activities Like Sleep

Sleep

The Best Mattresses of 2020

Sleep

Try This Highly-Rated Sleep App for a More Productive Tomorrow