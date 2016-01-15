Ready for a Legit Office Space? Think About These 4 Things Before Starting Your Search.

January 15, 2016 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The contemporary startup garage is often the founder’s living room, a friend’s spare desk or a coffee shop with reliable WiFi. As cozy and cash-efficient as these setups can be, in time -- and with revenue or a successful fundraising -- your growing team needs a legit space.

Related: Looking for Your Dream Office Space? Don't Go It Alone.

For a growing team, securing an office has traditionally required signing a multi-year lease -- often with extra room secured up front to accommodate future growth. In other words, it's a long-term cash commitment for more than what you need now. I’ve been there. During my first stint as a CEO nearly 16 years ago, I recall how uncomfortable it felt to have to guess whether we’d need space for 50 or 500 people three years down the road. Entrepreneurs today are fortunate to have more options and flexibility than ever before in securing professional office space.

The commercial real-estate industry is undergoing a dramatic transformation, offering new solutions that better fit the needs of fast-growing companies. It may surprise you to learn that shorter-term leases do not necessarily require a premium for the flexibility they afford. If you’re in the market for a new office, this means you can approach your search differently today than was possible in years past.

1. Think on your own timeframe.

Leading landlords, in particular those in cities with high startup activity, are increasingly offering shorter-term office rentals -- even as short as month-to-month. These building owners have recognized that high-growth startups crave flexibility and are willing to bet that the 10-person team that needs 1,000 square feet today may quickly mature into a sustainable business with hundreds of employees.

You likely have a good sense of what your headcount and space needs are for the next three, six or 12 months. Sign an agreement for the length of time you feel comfortable, and preserve your ability to reevaluate your needs down the road.

Related: The Case for Office Space: Choices for Every Stage and Need

2. Play the whole field.

Despite the headlines about rising rents in the major tech markets, there are more space options today than ever before. You’ll find successful, growing companies in a variety of places -- in co-working spaces, office business centers, sublets from later stage startups and traditional office building rentals. While your primary search criteria may be factors like location, cost and amenities, there are now more types of spaces to consider that may match your unique needs, style and budget.

3. Click around town.

It’s commonplace now to source and transact travel, lodging, software and even professional services online. Commercial real estate is coming out of the dark ages, and you may be surprised to know that your office search can start and be completed online.

My company, LiquidSpace, is the real-estate network for startups and growing teams. Follow target neighborhoods and properties to be the first to know of new office availability, evaluate spaces, and schedule tours from your phone or browser, connect directly to landlords and companies with space to share, and when your space decision has been made, make it yours with a click -- no lease, no hassle.

4. Do the deal on your terms.

You don’t sign a lease when you rent a hotel room. You shouldn’t need to for short-term office space either. If you come across a short-term option, you can use a simple space license agreement to avoid the headache and legal fees of a traditional lease. The license agreement we use across our network is in the public domain and free for anyone to use.

The only folks who lose are the lawyers. Unless they’re looking for space, too.

Related: Dingy Basements and Cluttered Garages. How Startup Spaces Inspire Office Design.