Google and Ford Reportedly Teaming Up to Build Self-Driving Cars

December 22, 2015 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Two powerhouses are coming together to create a future where cars, not humans, do the driving.

That’s the rumor on the street anyway, thanks to a report from Yahoo Autos that Google and Ford are teaming up to create an autonomous vehicle venture.

The partnership -- which Yahoo Autos suggests will be officially announced at the Consumer Electronics Show on Jan. 5 -- makes a lot of sense. While Google and Tesla get the most publicity for their self-driving vehicular efforts, Ford has also been experimenting with the technology. The company recently announced it will begin testing the cars in California next month.

Related: Google's Self-Driving Cars Crash 'Surprisingly Often' -- But Other Drivers Are Always at Fault

Meanwhile for Google, the partnership provides accesses to Ford's deep auto-manufacturing expertise.

The deal will likely be nonexclusive, Yahoo Autos reports, which means Google can partner with other automakers in its push to get self-driving cars on the roads.

Competition among autonomous vehicle makers is ramping up. Alongside Google, Tesla and Ford, companies including Apple, Volvo and Daimler are throwing resources behind self-driving car technology. A report by Juniper Research predicts there will be 20 million autonomous vehicles on the road by 2025.

Related: Buckle Up: Google's Self-Driving Cars to Hit the Open Road