Apple

Report: Apple to Pay Italy $348 Million to Settle Tax Fraud Case

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Report: Apple to Pay Italy $348 Million to Settle Tax Fraud Case
Image credit: digitaltrends.com
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

U.S. tech giant Apple will pay Italy's tax office 318 million euros ($348 million) to settle a dispute and sign an accord next year on how to manage its tax liabilities from 2015, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Italian prosecutors have been investigating allegations that Apple failed to pay corporate taxes to the tune of 879 million euros, sources told Reuters earlier this year.

"Apple will pay the tax agency 318 million euros and will sign an accord for fiscal years 2015 onwards early next year," the source said.

The tax office earlier confirmed a report in La Repubblica that it had reached a deal with the iPhone maker but declined to say how much the U.S. company had agreed to pay.

The source said that while the judicial probe, which also regards three Apple managers, remained open for now, the settlement with the tax agency would likely have a positive impact on the investigation.

Apple could not immediately be reached for comment.

Apple is one of several companies, including Google and Amazon, to become the target of tax inquiries in Europe.

In Italy, tax authorities have pledged to crack down on domestic and multinational companies in moves that could help shore up stretched public finances.

The probe launched against Apple claimed that by having profits generated in Italy and booked by its Irish subsidiary, the company reduced its taxable income base and saved just under 900 million euros in the 2008-2013 period, sources said previously.

(Editing by Paola Arosio and Mark Potter)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Apple

5 Accessories Under $40 That Make Your MacBook Even More Functional

Apple

Apple Ordered to Pay Employees for Time Lost to Bag Searches

Apple

Steve Wozniak Still Gets a $50 Paycheck Each Week From Apple