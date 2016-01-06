Exercise. It's the One Thing Everyone Can Do to Get Ahead in All Things.

January 6, 2016 3 min read

I get asked all the time for one piece of advice I would give to people to enhance their career, or family life, or in balancing both. And here we are starting a new year, and there's lots of advice and new year's resolutions flying about.

While I used to say get up early as my one piece of advice, I realize that it may not work for everyone. For me, getting up early means getting a jump on my day to get a few things out of the way before everything kicks in. For me, that means writing blog posts, checking social media, sifting through emails and prioritizing the day.

Getting up early works for me -- I’m an early bird. I know a lot of people who do everything I do in the morning but at night. Nighttime works for them, because they are night owls. But this early bird needs to be in bed early!

So I’ve realized that I need to offer advice that works for anybody and everybody, no matter your lifestyle. I need one piece of advice that can help people deal with work schedules, family demands and anything and everything in between. But my advice has to be authentic…something I personally do to help me do it all. That’s when it hit me.

Exercise.

If I am to offer just one piece of advice, then it is to exercise. Exercise every day, no matter what is going on in your life. Exercise even if it means getting up a little earlier or staying up a little later. Fit exercise in every single day.

I know I do. Rarely a day goes by that I don’t exercise. I even exercised on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. While I didn’t go to the gym, I did squeeze in a half hour run both days. I exercise when I travel, wherever I travel. Most hotel gyms have 24-hour access now, but even so, I can do a whole series of pushups, squats and sit-ups right in my hotel room. I know the drill.

Sure, exercise helps to maintain weight. And sure, it’s a good thing to do to for heart and lung health. But I also (mostly) do it to control stress. I find that exercise, which for me is first thing in the morning, gives me a calm start to the day. The lift and the sweat keep me level headed and even keeled, preparing me for the day ahead. I know people who do the same thing at night, as a way to come down from the day.

Doesn’t matter, whatever works for you.

Exercise. Your success depends on it.

