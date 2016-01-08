Chipotle

Investors Sue Chipotle Over Food Safety Issues

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Investors Sue Chipotle Over Food Safety Issues
Image credit: Monica Dipres
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Chipotle Mexican Grill, under scrutiny for months over outbreaks of foodborne illness linked to its restaurants across several U.S. states, was sued on Friday for allegedly misleading investors about its food safety controls.

The burrito chain failed to disclose that its "quality controls were inadequate to safeguard consumer and employee health," according to a civil lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

As a result, the company's stock price has been battered by the outbreaks of foodborne illnesses linked to its stores, the lawsuit said.

Chipotle declined to comment.

The lawsuit seeks damages on behalf of investors who acquired Chipotle shares from February 2015 to January 2016.

It adds another headache for the restaurant chain, whose sales have slumped since an E. coli outbreak sickened more than 50 people in nine states in October and November.

Shares this week fell to their lowest level in more than two years. They are down 35 percent since the end of October.

In a filing on Wednesday, Chipotle said same-restaurant sales for December were down 30 percent. The company also said it had been served with a subpoena in a federal criminal probe linked to norovirus cases in California last year.

The case is Susie Ong v Chipotle et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-00141.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Chipotle

Chipotle Is Opening Dozens of Locations With Drive-Thru-Style 'Chipotlanes'

Chipotle

Chipotle Isn't Franchising … Yet. Here's What You Can Do in the Meantime.

Chipotle

Customers Sue Chipotle Over '300-Calorie' Burrito That Was Too Good to Be True