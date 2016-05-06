Africa: A New Business Frontier

May 6, 2016 5 min read

While it’s common knowledge the challenges -- real and perceived -- of conducting business in Africa include political instability, loose regulations and -- in some areas -- disease and conflict, what’s often overlooked by entrepreneurs and enterprises alike is the tremendous untapped potential for companies willing to venture into the commercial landscape of this economically emergent continent.

Consider this: Sub-Saharan Africa’s GDP is expected to reach 4.8 percent in 2017, as compared with predictions of only 2.3 percent growth for China between 2016 and 2018. The continent’s economy is expected to grow 5 percent in 2016 and, as of 2014, U.S. exports to Sub-Saharan Africa tripled to $25 billion.

Certainly, these stats, coupled with social and infrastructure development, suggest that launching or expanding a business in Africa merits consideration, at a minimum. Google has been investing in Africa for more than eight years, most recently with a $40 million investment in the Lake Turkana Wind Power Project in Kenya. Africa’s burgeoning tech hubs in Sub-Saharan Africa -- often called Silicon Savannahs -- are also attracting global tech companies and CrunchBase is projecting at least $1 billion in VC funding of local startups between 2012 and 2018.

However for those looking to do business in Africa for the first time, it can be a very daunting undertaking. Executives, contractors and other professionals charged with leading initiatives on the ground need to be aware of various cultural customs and challenges.

Here are seven tips to successfully navigate starting or expanding a business in Africa: