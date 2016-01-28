My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Gasoline

This Startup That Fills Your Gas Tank on Demand Just Raised $9 Million

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Startup That Fills Your Gas Tank on Demand Just Raised $9 Million
Image credit: Booster Fuels
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
3 min read

Ever feel like there is just more to be done in a day than you can ever possibly get done? It's simple to start crossing off mundane things off your to-do list with some strategic outsourcing.

That’s the sell that Seattle-based startup Booster is making. With the Booster app, you can request your car to be filled up with gas while you are at work.

The team has hit a nerve. Billed as the “Uber for gas” in its Crunchbase profile, Booster announced today that it has raised a $9 million series A round from Madrona Venture Group, Version One Ventures and RRE Ventures, according to the public fundraising database. Currently, Booster services are available in the San Francisco Bay area and the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

To be sure, the idea of pressing a button on your smartphone to get your gas tank filled may seem to be an outrageous extension of the Uber-for-everything, order-everything-from-your-smartphone, Silicon Valley startup culture. Perhaps, it is. It doesn’t take all that long to drive to a gas station to fill up.

Related: The Sharing Economy Is Taking Off: Get On the Rocket or Risk Being Left Behind

That said, we have all had those days where it seems like the to-do list is overwhelming and it feels like there just isn’t enough time. And, if you can put yourself in that moment, the idea of being able to fill up your gas tank with a swipe on your smartphone while you are at work is actually kind of genius.

Image Credit: Booster Fuels

To “order” a tank of gas, customers download the free app and then order a fill up between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Booster uses “proprietary” GPS technology to locate your vehicle and confirms it is yours with the make, model, color and license plate. A large industrial truck full of gas then fills your tank. Customers must leave their tanks ajar while waiting for the service.

Related: The Sharing Economy Is More than a Buzzword. It's Changing How We Live.

The website claims that gas prices can sometimes be lower than what is available at gas stations because Booster buys gasoline at wholesale prices. That’s how Booster plans to make money. The startup says that because it partners with wholesale gas delivery companies, and doesn’t have the high real-estate costs associated with owning and operating a gas station, it makes money on the difference.

Booster caters to corporate clients, billing itself as an especially appealing perk that a company can provide its employees. “Improve employees’ lives by eliminating the anxiety associated with running out of gas,” Booster coos. Sounds nice!

Booster is absolutely the sort of service that is likely to be popular with the hoodie-and-jeans-clad Silicon Valley engineer that uses “Uber” as a verb. Whether the likes of Booster, or similar Los Angeles and San Diego-based startup Purple, will catch on outside of the tech-savvy set is the real question.

Related: The Future of the Sharing Economy Is a World Built Like Bitcoin

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Death

Co-founder of Chesapeake Energy Corp. Dies in Car Accident

News and Trends

Oil Prices Drop, Chevron Slashes 2016 Budget in Response

Starting a Business

Startups Bubbling Up in Houston