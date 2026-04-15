A Jury Said Ticketmaster Is a Monopoly That ‘Robbed Fans Blind’ — And Hit Them With a $280 Million Settlement

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It’s official: Ticketmaster is a monopoly. A jury in New York federal court just ruled that Live Nation and Ticketmaster illegally dominated the live events industry, vindicating everyone who’s ever punched their computer screen while buying concert tickets. The verdict came after a lengthy trial where evidence surfaced that a Ticketmaster employee had talked about “robbing fans blind.”

The Justice Department and 39 state attorneys general sued Live Nation in 2024, alleging its control of virtually every aspect of the live music ecosystem harmed fans, artists and venues. Mid-trial, the DOJ cut a secret settlement requiring Live Nation to cap service fees at 15% and allow competitors like SeatGeek to sell tickets to its events. The deal includes a $280 million fund for damages.

More than two dozen states rejected the settlement and pushed for trial anyway, securing the monopoly verdict. Now the question is whether that 15% fee cap will actually make tickets affordable — or just slightly less painful.