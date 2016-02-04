5 Symptoms of the Entrepreneurial Disease

February 4, 2016 3 min read

I’m writing this article on Delta flight 172 from Narita, Japan to JFK Airport in New York City. I’ve just finished a 10-day trip to Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi, Bangkok and Singapore. In the past 10 days, I’ve met with 20 entrepreneurs from these countries. During our meetings, we discussed collaborating on a new project -- but we also talked about a disease that we jokingly called “Entrepreneurialism."

We found several things that we all shared in common and realized that they were the symptoms of the disease. It didn’t matter that we were from different countries or spoke different languages -- we all shared a deep, burning desire to control our own lives. In our conversations, we naturally realized that there were fundamental differences in they way we thought.

Here are the top five things that we realized were similar in all of us but different than the status quo. If you have one or more of these symptoms, then you likely have the disease

1. You see opportunities.

In every conversation, the first thing we all realized is that people who have entrepreneurial blood naturally see opportunities all around them. Have you ever had a business opportunity jump into your head, at the weirdest time? Then you have the disease.

2. You put in more time.

Do you find yourself putting in the extra hour? Whether it’s a project at home, overtime at the office or a community service project, Entrepreneurs have a “don’t stop until the job is done” attitude. They are, most often, the last to go. Do you feel like I am describing you?

3. You ask lots of questions.

Entrepreneurs want to know the answers. They are constantly trying to learn more -- and they are not afraid to ask questions. Does this symptom resonate with you?

4. You have a lot going on.

People who have the entrepreneurialism bug are never content with one thing. They are natural multitaskers. They have more then one business opportunity, they are active in the community and still find the time to be involved in their families lives.

5. You see the world differently.

We realized that real entrepreneurs see how small the world is. Today, we operate on a global stage. Business do not have borders and neither do entrepreneurs. People who are natural entrepreneurs are natural wonderings -- they like to explore and travel. Does this sound familiar?

If you are an entrepreneur, I’m sure you were able to identify with one or more of these symptoms. You owe it to yourself to spread your wings. America needs more entrepreneurs. Just before I jumped on the flight home, I recorded a little impromptu video that may inspire you to try your first entrepreneurial venture.

