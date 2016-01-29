My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Soon, You May Be Able to Wirelessly Charge Your iPhone

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Soon, You May Be Able to Wirelessly Charge Your iPhone
Image credit: Unsplash.com
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The endless search for an outlet to plug in and charge up might finally be coming to an end -- for iPhones or iPads, at least.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is working with partners to develop wireless charging technology for its smartphones and tablets that could be released as early as next year.

Related: How Apple's New iPhone Leasing Program Stacks Up Against Contracts From Mobile Carriers

Samsung, Sony and Google already make smartphones that charge wirelessly. To do so, however, these models need to be close to a charging plate. Apple’s charging technology, per the report, would allow its devices to power up from a further distance.

Apple has a few hurdles to jump through first as it combats technical issues, such as the loss of power over distance. As an iPhone’s receiver gets further away from the wireless transmitter, charging power declines and the device takes longer to charge.

It’s a hard code to crack, but if the company is successful, the payoff could be huge. Just imagine: No more burned batteries, tangled cables or crowded outlets.

Related: Running Out of Space on Your iPone? Here's What to Delete and How. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

How to Measure Performance of Your Outsourced Developers

Best Cannabis Software for Seed-to-Sale Tracking

Technology

Facebook vs Google and the Future of App Development