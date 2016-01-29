Soon, You May Be Able to Wirelessly Charge Your iPhone

January 29, 2016 2 min read

The endless search for an outlet to plug in and charge up might finally be coming to an end -- for iPhones or iPads, at least.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is working with partners to develop wireless charging technology for its smartphones and tablets that could be released as early as next year.

Samsung, Sony and Google already make smartphones that charge wirelessly. To do so, however, these models need to be close to a charging plate. Apple’s charging technology, per the report, would allow its devices to power up from a further distance.

Apple has a few hurdles to jump through first as it combats technical issues, such as the loss of power over distance. As an iPhone’s receiver gets further away from the wireless transmitter, charging power declines and the device takes longer to charge.

It’s a hard code to crack, but if the company is successful, the payoff could be huge. Just imagine: No more burned batteries, tangled cables or crowded outlets.

