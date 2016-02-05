Attention Drone Owners: Flying Robots Near the Super Bowl Is Not OK

February 5, 2016 2 min read

In case it's not obvious, drone owners are being warned by the Federal Aviation Administration not to fly their mini robots over Levi’s Stadium during the Super Bowl.

Specifically, the no-drone zone has a radius of 32 miles from the arena between 2 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday. Those who disregard the agency’s warning may see their unmanned aircraft destroyed, as the agency may use “deadly force” against the machine if it’s viewed as a security threat.

Here is the FAA's video warning:

Drones can pose a threat to bystanders’ safety. Recently, a drone fell from the sky during a skiing competition in Italy, narrowly missing Marcel Hirscher as he glided through a slalom course. The aircraft was filming the event for a sports agency before it crashed. A drone also crashed into an empty seating area at the U.S. Open in New York. The alleged drone operator was later arrested.

To keep tabs on the increasing number of airborne robots, the FAA began requiring hobbyists age 13 and older to register their drones starting last December if they weigh between 0.55 and 55 pounds. Failure to register will result in fines.

A similar process for businesses that use drones commercially is expected to be required starting this spring. Companies including Amazon, Wal-Mart and Google are taking steps to use drones to deliver products to customers.

