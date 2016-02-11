5 Valentine's Day Gifts for the Wi-Fi Lover in Your Life

February 11, 2016 4 min read

They say you can’t buy love, but every February millions of Americans try. Valentine’s Day is this Sunday and still you have to find just the right present for the Wi-Fi lover in your life. That's always easier said than done.

Gartner estimates that in 2016, 6.5 billion connected things will be in use worldwide and 5.5 million new things will get connected everyday, so it’s no surprise there are gift options available for every hobby. Here is a roundup of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for the tech geek in your life – from a smart suitcase for the jetsetter to a Wi-Fi slow cooker for the chef.

With the surge of connected devices and the Internet of Things (IoT), this yes is the time to ditch the roses and chocolate. Check out the wave of innovative Wi-Fi gadgets available online and in stores.

For the Wi-Fi lover who travels.

The Bluesmart Smart Carry-on Luggage is the ultimate luggage for the tech-savvy traveler. Did an airline accidentally “re-route” your bag? Now you can track it remotely through Bluesmart’s global coverage. Plus, the carry-on’s built-in charger lets you power up your phone at every stop you make, so you no longer have to track down an open outlet while trying to make sure you board the plane in time.

For the Wi-Fi lover who cooks.

The Crock-Pot Smart Wi-Fi-Enabled WeMo 6-Quart Slow Cooker has brought the venerable crock-tot into the wireless age, a monumental shift from its infancies as a staple in home kitchens back in the ‘70s. You can mix in your ingredients before work or school, and then adjust cooking time and temperature throughout the day via a Wi-Fi connection. By the time you return home, your meal is ready to eat no matter how hectic your schedule was.

For the Wi-Fi lover who jams out.

When you need music to get you through your day, you need to find ways to keep the tunes going no matter where you are. Kohler has released the KOHLER K-9245-CP 2.5 GPM Moxie Showerhead and Wireless Speaker, a wireless showerhead speaker that syncs to any smart device. Hop in the shower without feeling a silent void, and keep streaming the perfect soundtrack to your day.

For the Wi-Fi Lover who is dog-friendly.

Access your Petcube from anywhere and watch, talk and play with your furry best friends anytime. Your dog will never get lonely, and neither will you. This camera is iOS and Android compatible, connects to home Wi-Fi and weighs only 1.3 pounds.

For the romantic Wi-Fi lover.

You can use the Philips' Hue System as “regular” light bulbs, but you’d be missing the point. These customizable, app-controlled LED lights screw in just like normal light bulbs, but plug the included wireless bridge into your router, and you’ll have access to some amazing features. By connecting to the bridge via a mobile app, you can create lighting schedules and select mood-lighting presets to set the mood this Valentine’s Day.

As Wi-Fi enabled devices become even more integrated in every part of our lives, future holidays are sure to bring even more handy gadgets that let us live out our passions more easily and intelligently than ever.

