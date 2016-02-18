Why Three Apps -- Eva, OneHive and Besomebody -- Just Might Take Over Facebook

February 18, 2016 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every once in a while, we come across technologies that change how common people live and act. Facebook changed the way we communicate with our friends and family. LinkedIn took business networking to another level altogether. Dropbox revolutionized the way we store and share our documents. The list is too long to be repeated here.

The best part is that these disruptive technologies are not restricted to a select few -- from parents using Facebook to keep an eye on their children to children and teachers using Dropbox in the classroom, these technologies have reached and touched the lives of common people.

Related: A Bra Company That Uses Smartphones to Find the Right Fit Just Raised $8 Million

In this article, we are going to see three apps that have the potential to do the same, yet again.

1. Eva

Eva is a new video sharing app available in the UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Sweden, Iceland, Finland, Norway, Denmark and Belgium. Eva allows you to create videos using state-of-the-art video capturing and editing technology and share them to other social-media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp and others. It comes with 36,000 filters, so you can get only the best and the most relevant video content that matter to you.

What sets it apart? The first thing that’s different about Eva is that registration is not mandatory. Although this might seem like a small thing, it just goes on to show how confident the makers are about their platform. Co-founder Aziz Muza says that users are encouraged to try the app first, and if they like the content and wish to engage, they can go ahead and register.

Another thing that sets it apart is that it is purely video-based as opposed to text. Of course all your videos are stored on the cloud, so you don’t have to worry about your precious memory and storage being eaten into.

How will it affect the day-to-day user? With information overload that is happening on social media left, right and center, it is just a matter of time that a cloud-based video platform that interacts with other social networks that matter to you will be welcomed wholeheartedly by the world.

The app is available on iTunes for users from the UK or Europe, if however, you are not from this part of the world, just keep your fingers crossed and hope that Eva will be launched in your region soon.

Related: 5 Growth-Hacking Strategies to Increase Your App Downloads

2. OneHive

We have too many task and collaboration apps already. So when I set out to try OneHive, I was not really looking for anything exciting or new. Thankfully, I was proven wrong. OneHive is a simple checklist application that allows you to create, share and review to-do lists. You can make time-sensitive lists like daily, weekly, monthly or annual lists.

What sets it apart? Unlike other apps, OneHive is free. You can create unlimited checklists and share them with as many people as you want. But the most important differentiator is the transparency it brings to daily tasks. Instead of lumping all the to-do lists in one huge project, it allows you to take one day at a time and understand what you have achieved at the end of the day.

How will it help people? It has a superb clean interface and is built on minimalism, which helps the average user to master it quickly. Moreover, it allows users to track their own progress, which motivates and challenges them to improve their productivity and performance. The overall transparency encourages users to use the app on their own accord. This cannot be said for many of the apps, which are abandoned by teams after a short stint. The app is available on both iTunes and GooglePlay.

3. Besomebody

Besomebody is a social network app with a mission. It allows members to learn, teach and live their passions with others who share similar goals. Many people have used Besomebody to escape from their boring job, to share their passions with like-minded people or earn extra income by becoming a “passionary.” The app is available in selected places only, but CEO and founder Kash Shaikh is raising money to expand its marketplace.

What sets it apart? Instead of trying to be just another social network with a few more features, Besomebody breaks ground by helping people live their passions and find content related to their interests. That’s why I said that it’s an app with a mission.

How will it help people? The benefits of this app are quite obvious. However, if I had to sum it up in a line, I would say it allows members to live, share and monetize their passions so that it becomes more than just a hobby for them. Go download it from the iTunes store.

The success of an app depends on a lot of factors other than its core idea. At the heart of it, all these apps have high disruptive quotient. However, they are still new, so we have to wait and see if they become as big as Facebook, Dropbox, Pandora, and their cousins -- or fade away in the tides of time.

Related: Need a Document Notarized? There's an App for That.