10 Examples of Instagram Ads and the Lessons They Can Teach

March 18, 2016

You can never have too much of a good thing, right? At least that's what I thought after I started taking screenshots of Instagram ads as soon as they rolled out. I’ve since captured a ton of creative and visually stunning Instagram ads, in recent months, and tried to learn what works and what doesn’t.

Without further ado, then, here are some of my favorite Instagram ads, as well as some that I would have handled differently, and the lessons you can learn from them.

1. Make each image in your carousel count and be compelling on its own. You never know which part of your message a viewer is going to "get," and what it will mean to him or her down the road.

2. Play off a recognized brand (if you have the permission and rights to, of course).

3. Use timely, behavior-based targeting. Somehow, this advertiser knew through my activities on Facebook that I was house-hunting.

4. Show what your product looks like in the hands of average people in a routine, everyday situation, instead of using some prop set, with supermodels.

5. Make sure the text on your image is legible (unlike what this post shows). Sure, people can read the caption, but if you're going to use text in the image, make sure it is 100 percent clear.

6. Graphically represent your target audience's pain points (no pun intended).

7. Whet people's appetites.

8. Make people take a closer look.

9. Provide the specific benefits of using your product -- especially if they are dollar amounts.

10. Jump on trending topics, especially when you know that even if viewers love it or hate it, they'll be interested in it.

