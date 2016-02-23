My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Personal Improvement

Study: High-End Clothes Can Improve Performance

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Study: High-End Clothes Can Improve Performance
Image credit: Unsplash.com
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dress for the job you want, not the job you have. Fake it until you make it. Look good, feel good, do good.

Professionals have used phrases like this for years. But it’s not just sound advice backed by experience anymore. According to a study by researchers from Penn State, Notre Dame and the University of Kentucky, folks who wear brand name clothes to work were found to have more confidence and performed better.

Related: 'Clothes' the Deal: 7 Ways to Dress to Impress

So, go ahead, buy those expensive designer duds. Dress for the job you want (or think) you should have. It’s not just a “treat yourself” purchase anymore. There’s no need to justify the need for another $1,000 suit. Those $600 Jimmy Choo’s say success. That $200 Chanel jacket? Science.

In actuality, clothes don’t even have to really be legitimate designer merchandise. Researchers found if they simply told people they were using a high-end Nike golf putter rather than some off-brand imposer, performance improved by 20 percent. The hole-in-one mentality also proved true for people who were given "high-performance" earplugs to wear during a math quiz.

“Some people have a power suit that they put on for important presentations, or they have some special cufflink that they put on to bring them luck,” Frank Germann, Ph.D., an assistant professor of marketing at Notre Dame University Mendoza College of Business, who worked on the study, told Bloomberg. “I think our research would suggest that engaging in that kind of behavior might actually work.”

Previous research found a similar correlation between attitude and clothing. For example, a study published in 2008 by Journal of Marketing Research showed logo exposure could actually make people act in a certain way, based on the identity of the brand itself. For example, Apple loyalists were more creative. Disney lovers were more honest compared to E! Entertainment enthusiasts.

Related: Insights: How to Dress to Impress

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Personal Improvement

Here's How to Find the Best Members for Your Mastermind Group

Personal Improvement

How to Use Roadblocks as a Jumping-Off Point to Learn and Grow

Personal Improvement

Train Yourself to Read Faster and Smarter for Less Than $20