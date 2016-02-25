My Queue

News and Trends

Melania Trump's Business Leanings and 4 Other Things You Should Know About the Potential First Lady

Melania Trump's Business Leanings and 4 Other Things You Should Know About the Potential First Lady
Image credit: Rena Schild | Shutterstock.com
Donald and Melania Trump
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Spending most of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign out of the limelight, the public was beginning to wonder how Melania Trump felt on the issues. In an exclusive interview with Morning Joe, the wife of the leading Republican candidate finally spoke out.

Though she hasn’t made a name for herself in the political realm, Melania has done well as a model and entrepreneur. Her resume would certainly be different compared to the first ladies’ that’ve come before her.

So, as the race heats up, take some time to acquaint yourself with Melania Trump and check out this list of things you should know about the potential first lady and her career as a model and businesswoman.

Related: Donald Trump's Top Speaking Tips for Entrepreneurs

1. She’d be the only first lady to ever pose nude.

Melania’s career was jumpstarted when she appeared on the covers of a plethora of magazines including Vogue, In Style, New York Magazine, Vanity Fair, Glamour, GQ and Elle. She was also featured in Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition in 2000. Though she wouldn’t be the first model wife to move into the White House, her willingness and prior nude shoots for the British GQ would certainly be unique.

2. She’d be the first foreign born first lady since John Quincy Adams’ spouse, Louisa.

Trump’s wife was born in communist Sevnica, Slovenia, in 1970. She studied design and architecture for a short time at the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia, but never graduated after her decision to head stateside. Because of her international ties, personally and career-wise, Melania can speak four languages.

3. Her involvement in the fashion industry would rival Jackie Kennedy’s.

Melania has her own businesses outside of those with her husband thanks to her connections in the fashion industry. For example, the supermodel has her own jewelry and watch line, as well as a skin care line, Melania Timepieces & Jewelry and Melania Caviar Complexe C6.

4. She's involved in philanthropy.

It’s not just about the money for Melania Trump, having worked with multiple charities. In the past, she’s worked with The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, The American Red Cross as a goodwill ambassador and even rang the bell on Wall Street to honor the Fifth Annual National Love Our Children Day. In 2005, she was the honorary chairwoman for Martha Graham Dance and is still a part of the Police Athletic League, which named her the 2006 woman of the year. She’s also been an honorary chairwoman for The Boy's Club of New York.

Related: What's Behind the Trump Juggernaut

5. She knows how to work the judicial system and stick up for herself.

Though her business exploits and product lines have suffered from distribution problems in the past, Melania still had the ability to know when to take her problems to court. In 2013, she won $50 million in a suit after challenging an Indianapolis distributor, saying it failed to honor a marketing contract.

