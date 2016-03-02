My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

Gaming Industry Veteran Frank Gibeau to Head Zynga as CEO

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Gaming Industry Veteran Frank Gibeau to Head Zynga as CEO
Image credit: Reuters | Chris Pizzello | Files
Frank Gibeau
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

"FarmVille" creator Zynga Inc. named former Electronic Arts Inc. executive Frank Gibeau as its chief executive, betting on an industry veteran to help accelerate its transition into a mobile games-focused company.

Shares of Zynga, which also said founder Mark Pincus would be executive chairman, were up 8.8 percent in extended trading on Tuesday.

Gibeau, who joined Zynga's board in August 2015, has spent more than two decades at EA and most recently was executive vice president of EA's mobile games business.

Zynga, once one of Silicon Valley's fastest-growing companies, suffered a dramatic reversal of fortunes in 2012 as gamers switched from the company's Facebook-based desktop games to those played on mobile devices.

Other game makers are rapidly shifting to the highly addictive mobile gaming space to boost growth.

Activision Blizzard Inc., for example, said in November it would buy Candy Crush maker King Digital, giving it a bigger foothold in mobile games.

"We view Zynga as a business in desperate need of a radical turnaround," Cowen and Co. analyst Doug Creutz said.

Creutz, however, said in a note that Gibeau was a console and PC veteran.

"We are not sure how much Gibeau's experience will benefit Zynga," he said. Pincus has been Zynga's CEO since Don Mattrick stepped down in April.

Mattrick's exit wasn't well received by the market at the time with some analysts saying the San Francisco-based company was beginning to move in the right direction under Mattrick.

Up to Tuesday's close of $2.16, the stock had lost more than a quarter of its value since Mattrick's exit.

Zynga last month forecast lower-than-expected bookings for the first quarter ending March as it expected to release only one game in the period.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Firing

What Happens When Founders Are Fired

Ready For Anything

What to Expect From Leadership Changes at the Top

Uber

Uber President Quits in Response to Controversies