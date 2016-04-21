How to Run a Company Retreat That Won't Crash and Burn

It’s 3 p.m. in the afternoon. You’re only halfway through your agenda when you notice 90 percent of your attendees checking their phones, and one rogue executive derailing the conversation by focusing on an extremely technical and completely irrelevant topic.

Related: 5 Reasons Why a Retreat Is Good for Your Business

Welcome to the annual company retreat -- which you had hoped would refresh your company’s strategy and renew the team’s esprit de corps. But this is nothing of the sort; in fact, it's devolved into yet another monotonous corporate meeting. Sound familiar?

Unfortunately, this is a common scenario, with dire consequences. Companies that fail to run a successful retreat squander resources and waste executives’ time. And while the total price covers fancy meeting space, travel, meals and “late night cocktails,” the largest and least appreciated cost is a missed opportunity to create a meaningful experience.

And that's a cost which dwarfs every penny spent.

Retreats can achieve huge benefits for your business. They allow leaders to imagine pathways to future growth. They address difficult questions. They facilitate open feedback among employees and managers. And they provide opportunities to plan, debate, forge new relationships, reach a consensus, align around a vision and -- gasp -- allow people to have a bit of fun.

Our company has facilitated and participated in countless retreats for some of the most influential organizations in the United States. We’ve seen it all firsthand and heard it from dozens of leaders: the good, the bad and the ugly about corporate retreats.

So, we're on solid ground offering what we see as the five most common pitfalls to running a retreat and how you can avoid them.

1. The agenda and goals are not clearly defined.

Let’s face it. Boards of directors and executives will always have slightly different objectives for a retreat. But the time to address these differences is months in advance, not in the middle of a workshop. Waiting until the last minute causes attendees to disengage and even to question your leadership. That's the exact opposite of what you’re trying to accomplish.

For a recent three-day retreat that we facilitated for a leading global health organization, we spent approximately 15 to 20 hours planning -- for each hour of retreat time. If that ratio seems high, it’s because a retreat is not a fleeting moment. Its value is derived before, during and after the event.

Retreat: 5 Extreme Retreats When You Want to Unplug

In the case I cite, we drafted goals and an agenda and went through several rounds of iterations with lead clients (especially the CEO) to review and refine until we had reached consensus and created a sense of ownership among the leadership team. The benefits of the retreat were enormous -- but they wouldn’t have been possible without intelligent and extensive preparation.

The right people are not in the room (and some of the wrong ones are).