Amazon

Amazon's First Live Show Is QVC for the YouTube Generation

Amazon's First Live Show Is QVC for the YouTube Generation
Image credit: Style Code Live
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Now that Amazon has its own private fashion labels, it's launching its first ever live TV show called Style Code Live.

Hosted by a trio of reality and fashion show personalities, the show looks like a youth take on QVC's home shopping channel. The hosts and their guests will offer fashion and makeup advice, while viewers will be able to buy the corresponding products from a carousel under the video player.

"We're live, interactive and covering the latest trends in fashion and beauty each weeknight -- with guest experts, celebrities and viewer tips," producer Terrence Noonan told Variety.

Amazon hasn't yet said which products it'll feature, but it seems a no-brainer that it will peddle its own new brands like Scout + Ro and Society New York.

As a live show, it features real-time chat, letting viewers pose questions to guests and hosts. Guests, as you might expect, include fashion bloggers and YouTube stars like Tati Westbrook, and upcoming episodes feature pop star Meghan Trainor and actor Keri Russell.

The 30-minute show, which will air five days a week starting today at 9 p.m. ET, is obviously targeted at a specific niche, but you have to admit that it's a genius way for Amazon marry its streaming and and shopping services.

Style Code Live: Meet The Hosts

Meet our #StyleCodeLive hosts: Lyndsey Rodrigues, Rachel Smith and Frankie Grande

Posted by Style Code Live on Tuesday, March 8, 2016

