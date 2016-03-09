My Queue

Ready For Anything

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Schedule Is Insane -- News Roundup

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Everyone can give you the headlines. We help you learn from the day's shifts, both big and small.  

Lesson #1: You can’t always do it yourself -- or can you?

 
Square CEO Jack Dorsey has taken on a crazy schedule after also becoming CEO of Twitter late last year. In a bid to manage both companies, some reports say he’s been working 15 to 18 hour days. The “strategy” will be put to the test when Square reports its earnings today.
 

Lesson #2: Few things are ever truly private.

 
Yik Yak, a social media app where users post anonymously, is notorious for its posts created by unidentified authors. Now, the app is allowing users to make a handle with their nicknames, if they so choose. Posters will still be able to opt out of using their handle, according to Engadget.
 

Lesson #3: Always keep up the fight.

Watch the first game in a five-game match, in which Go master Lee Sodol attempts to beat Google’s algorithm at the ancient chinese game.  

