The No B.S. Guide to Retaining Customers and Getting More Referrals

My company, The Newsletter Pro, has grown nearly 3000 percent in the past five years. Honestly. most people can only marvel at this kind of growth, but I know that it is completely attainable if you follow a sound business strategy centered on retention and referrals. Most businesses struggle most with these two aspects of their income, so I teamed up with Dan Kennedy and (literally) wrote the book on boosting your customer retention and referral network.

What started as a mentorship between Dan and me has become a formidable marketing team. You probably know Dan Kennedy as a multi-millionaire serial entrepreneur, a strategic advisor, marketing consultant and one of the highest paid direct-response copywriters in the world. He is also a popular professional speaker and a prolific author. Through our marketing conversations we realized that our combined years of experience are incredibly valuable to other entrepreneurs.

So, the idea for a tell-all marketing book was born. We titled the book No B.S. Guide to Maximum Referrals and Customer Retention: The Ultimate No Holds Barred Plan to Securing New Customers and Maximum Profits. Long title, but it is absolutely chock full of information that will improve your business and help you convert potential into profits. At this point you may be asking yourself how it can possibly deliver on all of these big promises -- and the answer is simply, experience.

Dan Kennedy and I have more than 60 years of entrepreneurial ventures between us. We have both successfully launched numerous multi-million dollar businesses. Now, we are focusing on using our years of trial-and-error to help business owners start making dollars and sense of their customer referral and retention practices.

My favorite part about the book is that the contents are fun, exclusive and easy to implement in your own business. We wrote it with a combination of case studies, examples, stories and factual evidence of the key things that have brought Dan and me our success. We believe that a rising tide raises all ships, which is exactly why we are so eager to share this information with you.

Another exciting aspect of this book is how it hits on cutting-edge principles of marketing in a way that has never been published before. We have broken down the most common reasons that businesses fail at attracting new leads and retaining their current customers. We also made a point of challenging the cold-call culture in favor of building relationships with your customers and prospects. By reading you will learn:

I recommend that you pick up this book at our book launch party on March 15, 2016. That’s the only way to get one of our exclusive party-packages which includes a bundle of gifts and tricks for retaining clients and boosting referrals. If you have any reservations about the value of this book, you don’t have to just take my word for it.

Kim Walsh-Phillips, author and CEO of Elite Digital Group, raved about the book saying, “Any business serious about growing not only its revenue but its bottom line, should read this book… This is a must-read for any goal-driven business owner.”

And don’t worry about this being a repeat of the same old marketing maxims. Michael Rozbruch, CPA and founder of Michael Rozbruch’s Tax & Business Solutions Academy, reported, “Shaun and Dan have gone far beyond generic referral techniques and mechanics about customer/client retention.”

Charley Mann, the CMO of Great Legal Marketing, says, “We all know that it’s easier and more profitable to keep the customers you have than to get new ones. This book shows you the real-world formulas to actually doing that in your business and is a must-read for anyone who wants to escape the new customer grind.”

Of course, the only way to get all of this valuable information is for you to pick up your own copy. We’ll even sweeten the deal, because if you purchase the book during the livecast launch party we will throw in a full package of amazing perks. This is shaping up to be the marketing book launch of the year so be sure to get your copy before your competition does!