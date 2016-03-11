My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Most U.K. Health and Tech Startups Are Aiming for Acquisition

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Most U.K. Health and Tech Startups Are Aiming for Acquisition
Image credit: Depositphotos.com
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

U.K. health and tech startups are looking for suitors.

Fifty-nine percent of U.K. startups say their long-term goal is to be acquired, while 17 percent aim to complete an IPO, according to Silicon Valley Bank’s Outlook report that included tech and health businesses.

Still, lasting long enough to achieve this goal may prove challenge for many companies, considering 80 percent of respondents characterize the fundraising environment as somewhat or extremely challenging.

Related: Taking the Startup Plunge? Be Prepared for These 5 Realities.

Phil Cox, the president of Silicon Valley Bank’s U.K. branch, said in the article that even though the markets have slowed in the past year, the bank remain “cautiously optimistic.”

“We’re expecting a healthy recalibration in terms of tech valuations, but funding will always be available for startups solving real problems,” he said. “This year, businesses will be focusing on profitability over growth at all costs – which will ensure that the U.K. innovation economy continues to thrive and maintain its position on the global stage.”

Related: 6 Lean Startup Lessons From the Co-Founder of the Lean Startup Company

This is the fourth year Silicon Valley Bank has released this report. This year’s edition features other start-up and business related concerns including access to high-quality talent, diversity in the workplace and skill sets.

This study was previously covered by Tech City News.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

This Entrepreneur Brought Her Experience With Luxury Clients Into Cannabis

Entrepreneurs

Why Being Generous is Critical to Your Business Success

Entrepreneurs

5 Habits This Creative Marketing CEO Uses to Improve Her Life and Work