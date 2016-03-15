My Queue

Email Tools

Google's 'Smart Reply' Feature Arrives on Desktops Today

Google's 'Smart Reply' Feature Arrives on Desktops Today
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There’s no denying that email is a major time-suck. Even if each email only takes a few minutes, there are so many messages sent to our inboxes during the day that the time adds up. Google may just have a solution.

Related: Email Needs Endless Management. Follow These 4 Simple Rules to Boost Your Productivity.

The company announced today that its Smart Reply feature is coming to the desktop version of Inbox. Smart Reply learns which of your emails require a response, and then suggests three different phrases that would be a potential reply. Based on a user’s selections, the tool will refine its response options.

For emails that only need a short answer, this can save time and cut down on typos. For responses that need to be longer, the tool can provide a jumpstart for the process.

Related: Inventor of Email Ray Tomlinson Dies at 74

The Inbox feature debuted for mobile platforms in November. The company says that 10 percent of email replies on smartphones use Smart Reply.

