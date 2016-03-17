My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Uber

Uber Saw a Huge Bump in App Downloads During D.C.'s Metro Shutdown

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Uber Saw a Huge Bump in App Downloads During D.C.'s Metro Shutdown
Image credit: Pexels
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

The Washington, D.C. metro closure on Wednesday may have irritated most residents, but it sure made Uber happy.

Once the morning commute died down, the ride-hailing company revealed the bump in use it saw thanks to the metro’s shut down. Uber says that compared to the same day last week, it saw a 70 percent bump in app downloads in the D.C. area, and three times as many riders took their first trip during morning commute. Uber offered a $25 credit to new users toward their first ride during the shutdown, while rival Lyft offered $20.

Uber also saw a 50 percent increase in on-the-road drivers during Wednesday’s morning commute as compared to last Wednesday’s rush, and thanks to these extra available drivers, surge pricing remained under 1.7x. Earlier, Uber said it would cap surge pricing at 3.9, though it looks like it didn’t have to worry about that.

As for UberPool, the company’s carpooling option which it expanded to the entire D.C. area and beyond into Maryland and Virginia, it saw significant ridership. One in four Uber riders Wednesday morning took an UberPool ride, the company says.

It’s estimated that more than 700,000 people ride the Washington, D.C. metro every day, including about a third of the area’s federal workforce. The metro system is scheduled to re-open on Thursday at 5 a.m. ET.

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Uber

Uber Copter's $200 Flights Launch in NYC on July 9th

Uber

Uber Will Deactivate Riders With Low Ratings

Uber

Uber Is Going Public at a $75.5 Billion Valuation. Here's How That Stacks Up.