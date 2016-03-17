My Queue

Apple

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Sweetly Describes How He Fell in Love With Tech in Fun Reddit Video

Steve Wozniak beams like an excited little kid when he tells the story of how he first fell for tech. It’s kind of endearing.

His eyes widen, he speaks fast and he waves his hands everywhere. Watching him reminisce, you get the feeling that the Apple co-founder still cherishes those special formative times, the little moments that led to bigger ones that changed life as we know it.

The 65-year-old electronics whiz -- who single-handedly created the Apple I in 1976 -- giddily skips down memory lane in this captivating Reddit interview video released earlier this week. The fun look back on the Silicon Valley millionaire’s entrepreneurial journey plays like an inspiring lifetime highlight reel. The video was released as a companion to his recent Reddit AMA.

If you have six minutes and change, it’s worth watching all the way through.  

Related: Turns Out Apple Didn't Start in a Garage After All

You’ll find out what “The Woz” calls “the most valuable gadget” of his life, what made him feel proud as an aspiring maker, how he overcame certain fears and, yes, what the legendary dude looks like zipping around his neighborhood on a Segway. (Because of course he has one.)

