My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Disney

Disney, Marvel Threaten to Skip Filming in Georgia if Governor Signs 'Anti-Gay Bill'

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Disney, Marvel Threaten to Skip Filming in Georgia if Governor Signs 'Anti-Gay Bill'
Image credit: Entrepreneur | Shutterstock | Marvel
Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
1 min read

Disney and Marvel's upcoming blockbuster Captain America: Civil War was filmed in Georgia but the House of Mouse vows it will be their last flick shot there if the governor signs a bill that seemingly allows religious groups to discriminate against gay people.

The Georgia Legislature has already passed House Bill 757, The Free Exercise Protection Act, which is currently pending approval of Governor. Nathan Deal, who has until May 3 to make a decision.

“Disney and Marvel are inclusive companies, and although we have had great experiences filming in Georgia, we will plan to take our business elsewhere should any legislation allowing discriminatory practices be signed into state law,” a statement read.

Related: Salesforce CEO Threatens to Take Business Out of Georgia If 'Anti-Gay Bill' Is Signed

Georgia offers lucrative tax incentives to film and television productions.

The governor is also facing pressure to veto the bill from the NFL, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, Dell founder and CEO Michael Dell, Virgin Group founder Richard Branson and Microsoft President Brad Smith.

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Disney

Lawsuit Claims Disney Is Tracking Kids in 42 Apps

Disney

Disney to Ditch Netflix and Start its Own Streaming Service

Disney

Disney Can Fly Drones After Unblocking Its Parks' No-fly Zones