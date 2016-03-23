Disney, Marvel Threaten to Skip Filming in Georgia if Governor Signs 'Anti-Gay Bill'

March 23, 2016 1 min read

Disney and Marvel's upcoming blockbuster Captain America: Civil War was filmed in Georgia but the House of Mouse vows it will be their last flick shot there if the governor signs a bill that seemingly allows religious groups to discriminate against gay people.

The Georgia Legislature has already passed House Bill 757, The Free Exercise Protection Act, which is currently pending approval of Governor. Nathan Deal, who has until May 3 to make a decision.

“Disney and Marvel are inclusive companies, and although we have had great experiences filming in Georgia, we will plan to take our business elsewhere should any legislation allowing discriminatory practices be signed into state law,” a statement read.

Related: Salesforce CEO Threatens to Take Business Out of Georgia If 'Anti-Gay Bill' Is Signed

Georgia offers lucrative tax incentives to film and television productions.

The governor is also facing pressure to veto the bill from the NFL, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, Dell founder and CEO Michael Dell, Virgin Group founder Richard Branson and Microsoft President Brad Smith.