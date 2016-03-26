My Queue

Control What You Can

Not a Morning Person? Neither Was This Entrepreneur Until He Tried It -- Lessons from This Week's Headlines

Not a Morning Person? Neither Was This Entrepreneur Until He Tried It -- Lessons from This Week's Headlines
Image credit: november-project.com
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Keep that chin up. The next time someone tells you to stay positive, don’t blow it off. It could improve your health and performance, according to this article.

Early birds get the worm. Hate the mornings? So did this entrepreneur until he gave an early start a try. Now he wakes up at 5 a.m. and gets a solid start on the day (and even finds time for a workout). Who knows, it might also up your level of success.

The Internet is not your friend. This week trolls taught a Microsoft chatbot to be racist and an online vote to selected 'Boaty McBoatface as the name for a multi-million dollar boat. Let this be your warning the next time someone suggests the Internet should decide.

