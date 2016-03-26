Not a Morning Person? Neither Was This Entrepreneur Until He Tried It -- Lessons from This Week's Headlines

March 26, 2016 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Keep that chin up. The next time someone tells you to stay positive, don’t blow it off. It could improve your health and performance, according to this article.



Early birds get the worm. Hate the mornings? So did this entrepreneur until he gave an early start a try. Now he wakes up at 5 a.m. and gets a solid start on the day (and even finds time for a workout). Who knows, it might also up your level of success.