Work-Life Balance

Life Is Messy. So Go Ahead and Eat Pizza in the Car.

Life Is Messy. So Go Ahead and Eat Pizza in the Car.
Image credit: Shutterstock
Marketing Master - Author - Blogger - Dad
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Throughout my entire life, every time I’ve gotten a new car, I start out with the same resolution: no food and no eating in the car.

I have a horrible habit of snacking, eating breakfast and gobbling down lunch while I’m driving, and it makes a mess. No matter how hard I try, crumbs sneak out of the wrapper and make their way into the tiny crevices of the upholstery and the floor. Throw the kids into the mix and their snacks, and you quickly have a car that looks like it’s been to a fraternity party... with mini pretzels instead of beer cans.

But there’s nothing like that new car smell and new car feel, so I try to keep it that way for as long as I can. Hence, no food in the car.

I try to preserve the newness for as long as I can, but it never seems to work for very long. My resolution lasts about a month, and before you know it, I’m wrestling with a slice of pizza while driving down I-95.

And then gone is the newness of the new car, pepperoni stains and all.

I try to do the same thing with my desk every week. I start out with a clean desk policy every Monday morning only to be facing a pile-up by noon that same day. I try to stay on top of it all, but the deadlines get the better of the organized me.

I can’t win -- and I can’t stay clean.

But I’ve come to realize that it’s okay. Life -- at home and at work -- is messy. You can’t avoid having food in the car, and you can’t work when there’s nothing on your desk. You have to get into it, so I’ve learned to get over it!

After years of nagging the kids about not eating in the car, and after years of stressing over piles on my desk, I’ve finally given in.

You have to eat in the car -- it’s part of the journey. Not only is it effective time management, it’s also part of being a family. We pass the Doritos back and forth as we make our way to our destination, chatting and chewing the entire time. Splitting a sandwich is bonding time, at least in my car. Snackable food also takes away the sting of heavy traffic, I can tell you that!

As far as my desk, I’ve learned that busy people have busy desks. And while I’ve started to go paperless and keep it all on my desktop, that too is a cluttered environment of projects in process. It’s just how work goes.

I’ve learned to let it all go.

Live your life! Dig into your work!

Share a bagel in the car and get coffee stains on your paperwork. Life is meant to be embraced, and it’s meant to be a bit messy -- sticky fingers and all!

