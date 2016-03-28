How These 2 Businesses are Disrupting Online Retail With Fewer Choices

When this new business model officially rolled out in October of that year, the company's order volume tripled.

"When we launched this ... model where we're saying, 'OK, we'll pick everything for you,' that's really when our business took off," LaFleur told CNBC from the company's downtown Manhattan headquarters.

At a time when Amazon alone offers more than 500 million products for sale, the idea of introducing shoppers to a decidedly finite list of items seems counterintuitive. After all, part of Amazon's appeal is its recognition as a one-stop shop where consumers can purchase anything from dog food to designer jeans.

That same vast assortment, however, can also be somewhat of an Achilles' heel for the site. Enter online styling services such as MM.LaFluer and Stitch Fix, which cater to women who simply don't have the time to sort through an endless stream of product.

"To every trend there typically is a countertrend that makes sense," said Mary Brett Whitfield, senior apparel analyst at Kantar Retail. "These services really help curate a broad product selection down to something that is specific and personalized to an individual shopper."