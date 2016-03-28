My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Advertising

Brain Break: Does Billy Dee Williams Put You in the Mood ... for a Colt 45?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Brain Break: Does Billy Dee Williams Put You in the Mood ... for a Colt 45?
Image credit: Colt 45
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

Malt liquor sales only account for 2 percent of the more than $25 billion Americans spend on domestic beer, according to an IRI study. And on the list of top seven malt liquor brands, Colt 45 comes in at un-intoxicating sixth. Steel Reserve, Mickey's Olde English, Hurricane and King Cobra all beat it in the race from convenience store fridge to not-so-discerning drinker's mouth.

Pabst Brewing Co. is hoping to change Colt's place in the hearts of high-voltage suds lovers by bringing back its iconic advertising campaign starring Billy Dee Williams. In the teaser to the new campaign, Billy Dee gives his signature promise, "It works every time." (If "it" is a vicious hangover, the man is not lying.)

Now that The Most Interesting Man in the World is on his way to Mars, will Mr. Williams successfully fire up American's thirst for Colt 45? Only time and a series of unfortunate life decisions will tell.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Advertising

The Top Three Amazon Advertising Ad Formats to Leverage for Mother's Day 2019

Advertising

Creating LinkedIn Ads That Convert Like Crazy

The Marijuana Advertising Double Standard Is Stifling Our Industry