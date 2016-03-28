Brain Break: Does Billy Dee Williams Put You in the Mood ... for a Colt 45?

March 28, 2016 1 min read

Malt liquor sales only account for 2 percent of the more than $25 billion Americans spend on domestic beer, according to an IRI study. And on the list of top seven malt liquor brands, Colt 45 comes in at un-intoxicating sixth. Steel Reserve, Mickey's Olde English, Hurricane and King Cobra all beat it in the race from convenience store fridge to not-so-discerning drinker's mouth.

Pabst Brewing Co. is hoping to change Colt's place in the hearts of high-voltage suds lovers by bringing back its iconic advertising campaign starring Billy Dee Williams. In the teaser to the new campaign, Billy Dee gives his signature promise, "It works every time." (If "it" is a vicious hangover, the man is not lying.)

Now that The Most Interesting Man in the World is on his way to Mars, will Mr. Williams successfully fire up American's thirst for Colt 45? Only time and a series of unfortunate life decisions will tell.