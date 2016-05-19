Business Travel

This Navy SEAL's Safety Checklist Could Save Your Life on Your Next Trip

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This story originally appeared on SOFREP.com

The Navy SEALs, Green Berets and other special operators who run SOFREP.com teamed up with the security experts at Escape the Wolf to produce an essential safety checklist for business and leisure travelers alike.

Here is an abbreviated version of the list. Get the complete story here.

Before you go

  • Invest in good local interpreters recommended by the embassy. "Local" being the most important word.
  • The more people in your entourage, the better (as long as they are the right people.)
  • Know the culture of the area you are working in and understand the local customs, especially those pertaining to gender and dress. Cultural and personal awareness are critical to avoid attracting undesired attention.

In crowds or areas of civil unrest

  • The person who can yell the loudest can usually sway the crowd. This is especially true in Arab cultures.
  • Get to high ground or the high floors of a building. Look and listen before moving to lower grounds where crowds are gathered.
  • Run before all else fails. Be aware of your surroundings at all times, identify potential risks and set invisible thresholds for yourself. Take action if threats cross the thresholds you have set in advance.

Checkpoint strategies

  • If possible, avoid the checkpoint entirely. If you see flashlights suddenly waiving in your direction, make a left or right turn immediately.
  • Ideally, employ a lead car of locals to run interference two to five minutes ahead and call in the road conditions. Travelers can then turn around before anyone sees them.
  • When approaching a checkpoint, overwhelm the security personnel with kindness, yet always be cautious.
  • Don’t roll windows all the way down. Keep all doors locked. If asked to roll windows down more, roll them down, but never all the way.  Or, say the window is broken, or that you are not able to roll them down.
  • Travelers may want to hide cameras and credentials in third-world countries and bring them out only as a last resort.  Being a American or foreigner can make an individual a target -- where once it might have offered safe passage.
SOFREP recommends checking Travel.State.Gov, a service of the Bureau of Consular Affairs, prior to planning your overseas travels.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Business Travel

4 Ways to Optimize Your Company's Business Travel for Efficiency and Cost Savings

Female Road Warriors: How to Protect Yourself When Traveling for Work

Business Travel

How This Former Military Man Keeps Fit While on the Road