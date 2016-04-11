My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

IPO

Dell's Cyber Security Unit Secureworks Valued at Up to $1.42 Billion in IPO

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Dell's Cyber Security Unit Secureworks Valued at Up to $1.42 Billion in IPO
Image credit: Reuters | Bazuki Muhammad | Files
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Dell Inc.'s cyber security unit, SecureWorks Corp, said its initial public offering was expected to be priced at $15.50 to $17.50 per share, valuing the company at up to $1.42 billion.

The Atlanta, Ga.-based company said on Monday that its offering of 9 million class A shares could raise as much as $157.5 million.

The Wall Street Journal first reported in October that Dell, the third-largest personal computer maker, had filed confidentially for listing SecureWorks, which it bought for $612 million in 2011.

Founded in 1999, SecureWorks has 4,200 clients in 59 countries.

The company said it planned to list its class A common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SCWX."

SecureWorks joins several cyber security firms looking to tap the capital markets as investor interest in them grows after a spate of cyber attacks on big companies including banks and retailers.

Rapid7 Inc. and Mimecast Ltd. had successful listings last year, but their share prices have slipped below the IPO price since then.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. and JP Morgan are among the underwriters for SecureWorks' IPO.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

IPO

To Be IPO Ready, You Need to Prepare for These 5 Potential Pitfalls

IPO

Even If You Don't Plan to IPO, You Should Run Your Business Like a Public Company

IPO

An IPO Isn't Just a Way to Raise Money -- It Shows a Company Is Mature and Deserving of Trust