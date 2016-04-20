5 Ways to Find Happiness On the Pursuit of Success

April 20, 2016 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If there is one thing in this world that is truly important, above all things, it is happiness. For most people, even if they want money or success, happiness is their true goal. There is no denying that being happy is important, but it doesn’t mean that it is easy to achieve. It is something you need to focus on, work hard towards and stay committed to. While everyone’s journey towards happiness is different, here are five ways that I have found you can find lasting happiness.

1. Learn a skill and develop confidence.

Money is nothing without skills and your own ability to achieve something. Money comes as a reward once you have proven you are an expert. So if you want to make money because you think it will bring you happiness, then consider learning a skill. It can give you the ammunition that you need in order to achieve the money that you desire, and it can help you develop confidence as you realize you are an expert at something. Having confidence in yourself and in your abilities is a great way to ensure that you are on your way to a happy, confident life.

Related: 5 Tips for Maintaining Work-Life Balance, From People Who've Been There

2. Not focusing purely on money.

There are too many people today who think that they need money to be happy. These are the same people that work hard to “make it” and to get the money that they are looking for, and ultimately find they are still unhappy. Yes, money has its perks. It can help you cover the basics and give you the freedom to do what you want, but it is important that you aren’t only focusing on money, it will not lead you to the happiness you are looking for. If you want to be happy, learn a skill that you love and focus on that first, then wait for the money to come.

3. Develop close relationships and friendships.

There is nothing that can replace the close friendships and loving relationships that you have with your friends and family members. Yes, money and skills are nice, but at the end of the day people are better. Work hard but don’t work too hard, as many entrepreneurs do, so it causes you to ignore the people and relationships in your life. If you ever want to be happy then you have to find some type of work/life balance.

Related: Adopt These 12 Habits for a Better Work-Life Balance

4. Explore this big, beautiful world.

If you want to truly be happy, get out and start exploring this big, beautiful world. Don’t stay in one town or city forever. This limits you to one mentality. Go out and expand your horizons and see what is out there. I have been to more than 100 countries during my life and I am so grateful for this opportunity. I have truly enjoyed this experience and the opportunity to meet so many incredible people and learn about their history, their customs and their values.

Related: 5 Secrets to Achieving and Maintaining Work-Life Balance

5. Give back.

There are so many people today who find success but who feel as though there is something missing. This is why it is so important to give back. I started my own seven-figure charity, the Timothy Sykes Foundation and it has been the most fulfilling thing that I have ever done. Whether you want to help children, veterans, focus on education, help animals or just donate your time, it is something that can really help better your life. Even if you don’t have money, your own hard work can go so far in helping different wonderful causes.