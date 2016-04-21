Uber and Lyft Overtake Traditional Car Rentals for Business Travelers - Start Up Your Day Roundup
1 min read
Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.
Winning. Uber and Lyft overtake traditional car rentals for business travelers.
Skewed. A new study finds social media posts could skew your political judgement.
Competing. Postmates launches 15-minutes-or-less delivery in NYC days after UberEats halted in Manhattan.
Owing. McDonald's hit by $341 million tax bill from France.
Risks. Mice flown into space upon the shuttle Atlantis showed early signs of liver disease.