Legal

Microsoft and Google Withdraw All Regulatory Complaints Against Each Other

Microsoft and Google Withdraw All Regulatory Complaints Against Each Other
Image credit: Shutterstock
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc's Google have reached a deal to withdraw all the regulatory complaints against each other, the companies told Reuters.

"Microsoft has agreed to withdraw its regulatory complaints against Google, reflecting our changing legal priorities. We will continue to focus on competing vigorously for business and for customers," a Microsoft spokesperson said in an email.

Google, in a separate email, said the companies would want to compete vigorously based on the merits of their products, not in "legal proceedings".

The companies in September agreed to bury all patent infringement litigations against each other, settling 18 cases in the United States and Germany.

"... Following our patent agreement, we've now agreed to withdraw regulatory complaints against one another," Google said on Friday.

Google's rivals had reached out to U.S. regulators alleging that the Internet services company unfairly uses its Android system to win online advertising, people with knowledge of matter told Reuters last year.

The European Commission also accused Google last year of distorting internet search results to favor its shopping service, harming both rivals and consumers.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

