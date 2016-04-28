My Queue

Google Calendar

Google Calendar for Android Helps You 'Find a Time' for Meetings

Google Calendar for Android Helps You 'Find a Time' for Meetings
Image credit: Google
This story originally appeared on PCMag

On the list of things you don't feel like doing, what's right up there with jury duty and calling the cable company? Trying to coordinate a meeting time that works for everyone.

Fortunately, Google wants to make the process of coordinating your next get together a little less painful. The Web giant on Wednesday introduced a new feature in Calendar for Android called "Find a time," which lets you schedule meetings wherever you are. The feature is available for all Google Apps for Work or Education users.

"With a single tap, 'Find a time' helps you find meeting times that work for everyone -- even if they're in different time zones -- based on their availability and the times they usually have meetings," Google Calendar Product Manager Stella Schieffer wrote in a blog post. "If there are no times that work, Calendar will look at which conflicting meetings can most easily be rescheduled."

While it's only available on Android at the moment, Google plans to bring the feature to iPhone users at some point as well.Designed specifically for colleagues who share their calendars with each other, the feature will make suggestions but let you ultimately decide when to pencil in the meeting. You can tap to see everyone's schedule at a glance, which should eliminate some back-and-forth emails. If you manage someone else's calendar, you can use the feature to schedule meetings on their behalf.

Google isn't the only company working to solve this problem. Microsoft in December introduced an add-on for Outlook, similarly dubbed FindTime, which simplifies the process of finding a meeting time that works for all parties involved.

