Brain Break: Super Fun Photo Generator Let's You Put Tiny Drake Anywhere!

April 28, 2016 1 min read

When Drake releases anything, the Internet needs an inhaler to catch its breath. The way he dances, the titles of his records -- Drake is a one-man singing and dancing meme machine. By now you may have seen the cover of his upcoming release, Views from the 6, where you can see Drake perched atop the CN Tower overlooking his hometown of Toronto. Here it is:

To the city I love and the people in it...Thank you for everything #VIEWS pic.twitter.com/HEXHNwrWwd — Drizzy (@Drake) April 25, 2016

Related: Brain Break: Watch This Kid's Virtual Reality Wipeout

Interactive media company The Young Astronauts were so delighted by wee-little Drake sitting on top of the tower that they created this photo generator that allows you to create your own album covers featuring the tiny titan of hip-hop. We've only wasted 10 hours today putting Tiny Drake on pictures of cats so we think you'll find yourself amused by it too. Enjoy!