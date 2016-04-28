Entertainment

Brain Break: Super Fun Photo Generator Let's You Put Tiny Drake Anywhere!

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Brain Break: Super Fun Photo Generator Let's You Put Tiny Drake Anywhere!
Image credit: Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

When Drake releases anything, the Internet needs an inhaler to catch its breath. The way he dances, the titles of his records -- Drake is a one-man singing and dancing meme machine. By now you may have seen the cover of his upcoming release, Views from the 6, where you can see Drake perched atop the CN Tower overlooking his hometown of Toronto. Here it is:

Related: Brain Break: Watch This Kid's Virtual Reality Wipeout

Interactive media company The Young Astronauts were so delighted by wee-little Drake sitting on top of the tower that they created this photo generator that allows you to create your own album covers featuring the tiny titan of hip-hop. We've only wasted 10 hours today putting Tiny Drake on pictures of cats so we think you'll find yourself amused by it too. Enjoy! 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entertainment

Explore New Worlds With This Streaming Documentary Service

Entertainment

Alec Baldwin Discusses His Innovative New Documentary About the Crazy, Desperate Times of John DeLorean

Entertainment

In This Job, You Get a Sinking Feeling Every Day