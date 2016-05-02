The Rock Releases an Alarm Clock to Get Jabronies Like You Out of Bed

May 2, 2016 2 min read

If your morning routine needs a smackdown, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may just have what you need.

The professional wrestler, actor and entrepreneur today unveiled the "Rock Clock," an alarm app for iOS and Android "designed to encourage people to chase greatness and fulfill their goals, no matter how big or small," according to a press release. One thing it doesn't have, however, is a snooze button.

"Life has no snooze button and nor does this: Now get up and get after it!" the release says.

And for users that want to be just a little closer to the superstar, there's "Rock Time," which syncs the app to Johnson's schedule to wake up users when he does -- sometimes at 3:50 a.m.

As the release points out, "he's a morning person."

The app features 25 alarm tones that were selected by Johnson. Rock Clock will also show motivational videos and messages from the San Andreas star to remind users of their personal goals and inspire them to achieve it.

“When millions of you shared your goals with me, it inspired an idea to create something to encourage you all to chase greatness," Johnson says in the release. "Our goals don’t accomplish themselves, and now you can get after them with the help of the Rock Clock.”

Rock Clock is the second release from Johnson's Project Rock, following a collaboration with Under Armour for a line of bags. The item completely sold out in the first 10 days, according to the release.