Brain Break: Star Wars Gets James Bond Treatment in Awesome Fan-Made Video

May 10, 2016 1 min read

The name is Skywalker, Luke Skywalker. And he prefers his Death Stars exploded, not stirred. The above video Star Wars -- Episode V "The Empire Strikes Back" Homage (Title Sequence) was created by Kurt Rauffer (KROFL) for his senior thesis at the School of Visual Arts. We really hope he got an A.

"After re-watching The Empire Strikes Back, I decided to use this as a chance to create an homage in the form of a title sequence," Rauffer said in a post accompanying the video. "The style and tone of the animation was inspired by the James Bond title sequences. The music was a rejected song from the newest Bond film, Spectre, sung by Radiohead. I really wanted to play on the concept of Luke trying to find himself and true purpose, so the music and inspiration felt fitting."

The Force is strong with this one!