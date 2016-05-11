Design

Meet the Design Startup That Aims to Speed Up Urban Commutes

Even if you live in a metropolitan area with a first-rate transit system, if you’re not within a few blocks of a subway or bus stop, commuting can be a huge pain. You might walk a mile to get to (and from) a train station -- or just drive there and pay the parking fee.

Enter URB-E, a foldable electric vehicle devised by Pasadena, Calif.-based company Urban626 to eliminate the “last-mile problem.”

Think of it like the grown-up version of a razor scooter. URB-E, which stands for Urban Electric, weighs just 35 pounds, folds up in a second and can reach a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour. On one lithium-ion battery charge, URB-E has a range of 20 miles. The vehicle also has a USB port, so you can juice up your phone or tablet while you weave through parked cars and pedestrians.
 
Making a product such as URB-E requires a fresh idea, adaptability and strong leadership. Check out the video above to hear from the company's sales and marketing team and see URB-E in action.

