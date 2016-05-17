Brain Break: 9 Types of Interns From the Screen You May Work With This Summer

May 17, 2016 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Depending on the culture of your office, the incoming intern class could be stellar additions to your team or simply there to perform busy work.

Just like the young 20-something, just barely-legal intern coming to work for the first time, you’ve prepared and done your research. You know what you’re getting into and what to expect. You plan to mentor, inspire, to change their lives for the better. You’re going to be the boss you wish you had for your first internship. On the other hand, you might just want to get through the next few months.

Either way, here are a few different types of interns you can expect to work with this summer:

1. The motivator

via GIPHY